Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 554,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $978.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arko by 5,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 145,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 329.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arko by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

