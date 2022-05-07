Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 554,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $978.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 468.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 275,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

