Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

ARWR stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.