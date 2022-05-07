Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to report $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $49.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.96 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $65.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. Arteris has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

