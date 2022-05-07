Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $8.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $7.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $35.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $37.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.25 to $36.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 44.04% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Shares of ABG opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.86.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.