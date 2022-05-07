Ascendant Resources’ (ASND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ASND opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

