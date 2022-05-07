Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the highest is $3.49. Assurant reported earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.58. 565,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

