ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

