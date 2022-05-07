Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Mark F. Lamps Sells 845 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after buying an additional 289,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,358,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after buying an additional 119,724 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

