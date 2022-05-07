Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe Sells 9,373 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ATKR opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
