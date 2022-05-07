Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.60 EPS.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

