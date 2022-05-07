Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $114.90. 1,356,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,706. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

