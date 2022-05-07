AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ACQ. CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.38.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$811.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.07.
In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
