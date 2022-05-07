AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACQ. CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.38.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$811.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.07.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.