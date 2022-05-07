AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$52.00.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.38.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$30.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.07. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.42.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

