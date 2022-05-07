AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACQ. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.38.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ stock opened at C$30.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.07. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.