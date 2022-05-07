Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $193.77 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $180.19 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average of $247.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

