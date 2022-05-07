Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

ATHM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 349,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,426. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

