Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

AVLR stock traded up $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avalara by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avalara by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Avalara by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

