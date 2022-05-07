Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) vs. Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Avalara alerts:

This table compares Avalara and Leafly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $698.98 million 9.85 -$125.23 million ($1.45) -54.08 Leafly $43.04 million 3.26 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Leafly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avalara and Leafly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 14 0 2.93 Leafly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalara presently has a consensus price target of $150.93, suggesting a potential upside of 92.46%. Given Avalara’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avalara is more favorable than Leafly.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -17.92% -9.53% -4.70% Leafly N/A N/A -7.74%

Volatility and Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avalara beats Leafly on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Compliance Cloud Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and back filing services, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, reverse audits, audit defense, and specialized tax research. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Leafly (Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains. It also connects with interested cannabis consumers and industry professionals. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Seattle, Washington with additional offices in Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; Washington, District of Columbia; Berlin, Germany; and Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.