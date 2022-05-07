Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

Shares of AVTX stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,069. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 834,000 shares of company stock valued at $598,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.