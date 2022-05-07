Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 352,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.87. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

