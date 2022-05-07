Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 103,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,262. The stock has a market cap of $336.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.