Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.04 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.32 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 1,192,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,057. Avid Technology has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,892 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

