Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

