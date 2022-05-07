Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Avista updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.42-2.62 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. 495,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,305. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avista by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

