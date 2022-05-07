AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

AXGN traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

