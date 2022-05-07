AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.
AXGN traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
About AxoGen (Get Rating)
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
