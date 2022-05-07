Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 1,233,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. Axonics has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.