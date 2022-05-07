Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.