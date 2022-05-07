B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDEN. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

