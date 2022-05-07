Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.1% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

