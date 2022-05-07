Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.1% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.57 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

