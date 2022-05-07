Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,997 shares of company stock worth $1,059,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $140,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.