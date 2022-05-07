Ball (NYSE:BLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 4,294,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,114. Ball has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Ball alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Ball by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ball by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.