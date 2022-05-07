Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Releases Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 845,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

