Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Increased to €0.95 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.79.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.76 during trading hours on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.