Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Shares of BLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,373. The stock has a market cap of $529.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

