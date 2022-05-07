Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLXGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Shares of BLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,373. The stock has a market cap of $529.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.