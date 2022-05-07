Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
BCTF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp 34 (BCTF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.