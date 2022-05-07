Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

BCTF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

