Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

Bandwidth stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 1,158,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,317. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $539.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

