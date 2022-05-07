Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $132.5-$134.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. 1,158,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

