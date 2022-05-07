Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551-$557 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.27 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,317. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $539.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $15,654,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.