BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.