Barclays Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 550

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 575 to CHF 550 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. Geberit has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.