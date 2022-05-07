Barclays Lowers Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target to €15.50

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from €16.50 ($17.37) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RAIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €36.00 ($37.89) to €14.60 ($15.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

