Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.43 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

