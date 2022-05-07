Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($10.76) to GBX 832 ($10.39) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $569.25.

BTDPY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 14,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2569 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

