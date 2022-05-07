Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 75,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,582. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

