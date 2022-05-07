Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.
NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 75,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,582. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.