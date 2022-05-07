Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been given a $31.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.