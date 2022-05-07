Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $52.82. 4,596,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

