Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given New €130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMWYY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.90. 142,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

